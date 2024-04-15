Elon Musk reveals 'crucial fact' about all-powerful Starship

Tech billionaire and CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk has revealed a major fact about his company's ambitious Starship rocket that is intended to take humans to the Moon and eventually to Mars.



The 394-ft tall Starship was built in 2019 and several of its prototypes have been tested since then. The last test was conducted in March this year when Elon Musk’s aerospace company lifted off the giant. It entered the space for the first time.

Musk’s spacecraft is 100 feet taller than the Statue of Liberty and 31 feet higher than the Saturn V — the second tallest rocket.

On Monday, a video of the 400-foot-tall Starship appeared on Musk’s platform X, formerly Twitter, in which the ship’s stack was on the truck and was being moved.

Musk — who is also the chief engineer at SpaceX — wrote in the comment section: "The Starship stack is the largest flying object by far at ~5000 metric tons."