FBR completes preparations for action against tax evaders

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has completed preparations for action against tax evaders. According to FBR sources, within a few days, final notices will be issued to tax evaders, traders, and industrialists, who will also be sent notices. Their assets, and extravagant expenditures, do not match their tax data; some traders’ tax is only a few thousand while their annual income runs into billions. Sources say that many have purchased multiple plots and are also running businesses outside, sometimes allowed to pay their taxes, they turn their black money white. Lists of most traders and industrialists have been made, including Akbari, Shah Alam Market, Azam Cloth Market, Anarkali, Liberty Market Road, and Gulberg. Ferozepur Road, Model Town, and all other plazas are included.