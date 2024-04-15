Five die, 20 injured in road accident on M9 Motorway

HYDERABAD - Five persons lost their lives and at least 20 sustained injuries in an accident between a passenger coach and coaster on M9 Motorway near Nooriabad, Jamshoro district, on Sunday.

According to the police, the coaster was carrying a wedding party from Karachi to Nawan Jatoi village in Kambar-Shahdadkot district when the bus slipped and fell from the highway near Nooriabad, they said. SSP Jamshoro Tariq Nawaz said that one man died on the spot while 20 passengers were injured.

The deceased have been identified as Ali Jan Magsi, Ghulam Shabbir Chandio, 8 years old Sadia Magsi and an unknown woman. The bodies were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) in Jamshoro while the injured were referred to LUH Hyderabad.

Some patients were also later referred to Civil Hospital Karachi.

The Edhi Foundation spokesperson and Gadap City police SHO Majid Alvi attributed the accident to rain

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain in Karachi will persist till April 15.

Airport, I.I Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Scheme 33, DHA and other parts of the city received rain.