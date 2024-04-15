Monday, April 15, 2024
International Layer Conference at UAF on Thursday

Agencies
April 15, 2024
Multan

FAISALABAD   -  The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) would organize one-day International Layer Quality Conference 2024 here on Thursday, April 18, 2024.  A UAF spokesman said here on Sunday that the conference would be arranged in collaboration with World Poultry Science Association (WPSA) Pakistan Branch on the topic of “Challenges in Layer Health, Nutrition, Production and Management”.  The national and international poultry experts were invited and they would deliver keynote lectures during this conference which would be held at CAS Auditorium UAF, he added.

Agencies

