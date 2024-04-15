Monday, April 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Karachi police rescue abducted girl within 24 hours after arresting kidnapper from Korangi

Agencies
April 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Karachi Korangi police have arrested the kidnapper involved in the kidnapping of children on Sunday. Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Hasan Sardar Niazi said that the arrested kidnapper had abducted a young girl from Awami area Saturday.

Korangi Awami Colony Police had rescued the young girl Umima. The escaped kidnapper was arrested within 24 hours on technical basis. The arrested kidnapper has been involved in the kidnapping of children in Korangi Zaman Town area in 2008. The arrested accused was identified as Imran son of Nawabuddin. Further investigation is going on with the kidnapper accused.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1713071092.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024