KP CM announces financial aid for rain-affected families

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday expressed grief and lamented the loss of precious human lives due to rains in the province and announced financial assistance for the affected families.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister, expressed sorrow that several districts including Chitral, Dir, Swat, and Abbottabad have suffered significant human and material losses due to heavy rainfall.

Expressing his grief, Ali Amin Gandapur lamented the loss of precious human lives resulting from various incidents triggered by the rainfall.

The Chief Minister extended heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the affected families, while also expressing hope for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He directed the Relief Department to provide a detailed report on the human and material losses incurred in the province due to the incidents.

The Chief Minister announced financial assistance for the affected families and instructed relevant authorities to take necessary actions in this regard.

“We stand in solidarity with the grieving families,” said Ali Amin Gandapur. He assured that the provincial government will not leave the affected individuals alone and will provide them with all possible assistance. “It is imperative to take immediate steps to restore closed roads and other infrastructure damaged by landslides caused by the rainfall,” added Ali Amin Gandapur.

He urged the district administration officials to oversee relief and rescue operations themselves.

Efforts will be made on an urgent basis to provide immediate relief to the affected families and ensure the provision of the best medical aid to the injured, as per the directives of the Chief Minister to the concerned district administration.

Flood in Chamarkan village damages communication system

Due to continued torrential rains from Friday and snowfall on the peaks of the mountain the communication system was badly affected in the entire Kalash Valley. Talking to APP, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chitral Muhammad Imran Khan said that all appropriate measures have been taken to ensure the safety of the general public. He said that due to the heavy rain since last Friday, the flood hit different streams and the routes of several valleys were closed due to land sliding and falling heavy boulders from mountains.

The only land route connecting Chitral to other parts of the country is also closed for all kinds of traffic at Lowari tunnel, while Upper Chitral, Lutkoh and Kalash Valley’s roads were also closed for the safety of the general public.

He said the district administration and officials of the relevant department including TMAs, NHAs are working day and night for the opening of roads and ensuring communication systems. He said that Chamarkan village was badly affected by Chowchow Goal nullah as a link road, pedestrian bridge, irrigation stream and water supply pipelines were also destroyed due to floods.

He said that road connection would be restored soon to different areas and a guideline has already been issued to the general public to avoid unnecessary travelling. DC Muhammad Imran Khan said the officials of the PDMA, TMA and NHAs are working hard with heavy machinery in opening the main and link roads.