Man commits suicide

Agencies
April 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  A man allegedly committed suicide after refusal of his wife to return to his house from her parents residence in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.  A police spokesman said here on Sunday that wife of 32-year-old Ehsan of Chak No.111-JB Dholanwal was living with her parents after developing differences with him. He tried to convince her to return to his home, but she refused.

 In a fit of depression, the man allegedly committed suicide by jumping ahead of a running train near Sabzi Mandi Phattak.  The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress.

Agencies

