Meghan Markle demanding a grovelingly apology for the past

Experts believe Meghan Markle is not one for letting past mistakes fly and allegedly wants a groveling apology for the past.

Claims like this have been brought to light by royal commentator and insider Tom Quinn.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent heart to hearts with The Mirror.

During it he said, “Harry would like a reconciliation but supports his wife completely and until she feels that the royal family have been sufficiently nice to her — and grovelingly apologized for the past — it's not going to happen.”

This comes despite the fact that “there has been a shift here since Kate's illness”.

Yet at the same time it’s important to note that Meghan's “sense of grievance is still preventing anything really meaningful happening,”

These claims have come after an inside source also broke things down for Express UK and said, “Harry would love for Archie and Lilibet to have a better relationship with their cousins or even the children of some of his friends.”

Before concluding they also chimed in to say, “He feels like they have been away from the U.K. for far too long and wants to start building a life here. Not full-time, but a second home they can visit regularly.”