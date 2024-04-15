Mehwish Hayat wants these qualities in her future husband

Mehwish Hayat has established herself as one of the most famous Pakistan entertainment industry actor.

She has demonstrated her acting abilities on numerous occasions in several dramas and movies.

Talking about life In her recent interview with a private television channel, she said "Right now, I am focusing on my career. Maybe if I got hitched now, then maybe I cannot do justice to the matrimonial relationship."

"I will definitely get married if I feel that I am ready for getting hitched with the person I like," she added.

Underscoring the qualities in a future husband, Mehwish said: "I would prefer to marry a person who earns more than my income. The things that are more important to me than the looks of the future husband are his soul and personality."