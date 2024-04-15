Met Office forecasts more rains across country from tomorrow

The Meteorological Department has predicted more rains in the country from tomorrow (Tuesday).

According to the Meteorological Department, the westerly wave will enter the upper regions of the country on Tuesday (tomorrow) causing intermittent rains from April 16 to 19.

According to the Met Office, there is a possibility of heavy rains and hailstorm at some places during April 17 to 21 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Heavy rain and snowfall on mountains are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Met Department also predicted intermittent rains in Islamabad, Murree, Gulyat, Attock and Chakwal. Several cities of Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Sialkot are likely to receive showers.

Rains are also expected in different parts of Balochistan from April 16 to 19. The Met Office said Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Jacobabad are expected to receive showers during 17-19 April.

The Meteorological Department further said there is a possibility of a drop in temperature due to rain. However, heavy showers can cause urban flooding in Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan and the adjoining areas of Kabul River during April 17-18.

According to the Meteorological Department, landslides may occur in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Murree and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Meanwhile, temperature of major cities recorded on Monday morning:

Islamabad 17 degree centigrade, Lahore 20, Karachi 24, Peshawar 16, Quetta 10, Gilgit 13, Murree 07 and Muzaffarabad 14 degree centigrade.

Seven die in rain related incidents in KP

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a total of seven persons have died and 10 others injured due to heavy rains during the past two days.

According to the latest PDMA report, a total of 84 houses were damaged due to collapse of walls and roofs in different districts, in which 15 houses were completely damaged and 69 houses were partially damaged.

Meanwhile, on directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the relevant district administrations and institutions are providing immediate assistance to the affected families and ensuring provision of best medical facilities to the injured.