Minorities enjoying religious freedom in country: Khawaja Asif

ATTOCK - Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that the present government is committed to provide complete religious freedom to minorities including Sikhs. He expressed these views after participating in the ritual of Sikhs community on the occasion of Besakhi Mela at Gurdwara Siri Punja Sahib Hassanabdal on Sunday.

Senator Sardar Gul Deep Singh, Punjab Minister for Minorities Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora and others were also present. Kh Asif said that the Sikh Marriage Act had been passed, and now it would be implemented soon after the approval of the provincial cabinet. He said that around six gurudwaras across the country would be opened and handed over to the local Sikh community for the observance of rituals.

Khawaja Asif said, the relation between Sikh community and Pakistan Muslims is becoming stronger day by day. Speaking to the Sikh pilgrims during the Bhog ceremony, Kh Asif said that Pakistani people and government were happy to host Sikh pilgrims on their holy land.

“The present government believes in religious freedom of the minorities and would extend all its resources for the better maintenance and renovation of their sacred places” he added. The Sikh religion famous Baisakhi celebrations, to mark the advent of the order of the Khalsa by 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh Ji, were observed at Gurdwara Punja Sahib here yesterday. Around ten thousand Sikh yatrees—including over 2400 Indians and others from India, Canada, and the United Kingdom participated in the Besakhi Mela. Besakhi called Nagar Keertan were taken out on the premises of Gurdwara Punja Sahib with traditional rituals and rites.

The leader of the Indian Sikh contingent, Sardar Kulwant Singh, expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made for Sikh pilgrims. In their speeches, representatives of various Sikh community organizations from different countries also appreciated the Pakistani government’s decision to open Kartarpur Corridor and thanked the Pakistani government for fulfilling their longstanding demand. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Amritsar party leader Sardar Rawinder Singh while talking to media said that special love for Pakistanis has compelled them to visit this country again and again. “We are grateful to the Pakistani government, particularly the ETPB, for making arrangements for the protection of Gurdwaras in Pakistan,” he added. Sikh pilgrims from India and other countries expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements made for them. They said, Pakistanis are loving and caring. The Ambassadors of Australia, Nepal and other countries also participated in the ceremony.