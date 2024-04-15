Monday, April 15, 2024
Mohsin Naqvi ‘sees India behind’ Aamir Tamba’s killing

Web Desk
4:04 PM | April 15, 2024
National

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has held India responsible for the killing of Aamir Tamba, one of the accused in a fatal attack on Indian death row prisoner Sarabit Singh in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

“As per the initial investigation report, Indian involvement in the Aamir Tamba case has been established,” Mohsin Naqvi said while addressing a press conference in Lahore.

India has remained directly involved in the killings in Pakistan, the minister said

Aamir Tamba sustained severe injuries when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on him on Sunday morning. He was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to his wounds, as per family sources.

Overbilling 
Commenting on the power overbilling issue, Mohsin Naqvi said, he has briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the issue.

Power Division is an autonomous body, the minister said and added he cannot give guidelines to it but the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will continue its work to end overbilling in the power division.

Naqvi said the crackdown against the power thieves will continue without discrimination and vowed to provide relief to the masses affected due to overbilling.

Social media
Replying to a question regarding freedom of expression, the minister was of view for legislation regarding social media.

Freedom of expression does not mean to defame, criticise, or malign anyone without evidence. This is happening in Pakistan only, he maintained.

Naqvi promised reforms in the FIA Cybercrime Wing soon and opposed raiding anyone’s house because of political differences.

The minister also said the FIA is probing the killing of eight Punjab residents in Balochistan.

Karachi street crimes 
Mohsin Naqvi said he is in touch with IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on the street crimes incidents in Karachi.

The minister claimed law and order situation has improved in Karachi after action by Sindh police in the port city and also lauded Pakistan Rangers Sindh for working across the province.

