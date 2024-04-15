Monday, April 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

MQM-P blames HESCO, civic agencies for power outages, drainage issues in city after rain

APP
April 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The MNAs and MPAs of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have expressed dismay over performance of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), district administration and Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) with regard to Sunday’s rainfall.

In a statement issued here on Sunday by MNAs Syed Waseem Hussain and Abdul Aleem Khanzada and MPAs Rashid Khan and Nasir Qureshi, they said clogged drainage, sewage filled roads and prolonged outages surfaced immediately after the low rainfall.

They pointed out that Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast rain a week ago but no preparedness on part of the concerned government departments was evident. They emphasized on the need of addressing the city’s drainage problems on a long term basis and for improving HESCO’s transmission system to prevent faults triggered outages.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1713071092.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024