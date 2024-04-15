Pakistan in Resource-Rich Problems

Scarcity in the world is primarily a condition in which a society does not have enough resources to solve its problems; Pakistan is rich in natural and human resources, which is acknowledged by all but in spite of everything happening in the country, the problems are escalating. The main reason for this is not using the resources properly, nor finding any solution to the problems. Pakistani leadership is increasing their own problems by using resources very unappreciatively.

How strange that countries around the world are able to increase their resources and conserve them, while Pakistan is wasting the existing resources brutally besides increasing its resource output. The Pakistani rulers are being taken on loan on one side and the country’s resources are being sold on the other side. In order to keep the public happy, it has been reported that Sindh is floating on gas reserves, i.e., gas and oil reserves are present tremendously everywhere in this province. Along with this, there are also mentions of large quantities of oil and gold reserves in Punjab, while Balochistan has a lot of minerals that, for some reason or other, could not be extracted; additionally, large deposits of copper and gold have also been discovered in Reko Diq.

Undoubtedly, the land of Pakistan is not only rich in natural resources but its rivers, seas, and mountains are also full of natural resources. An Australian company claimed in its survey that gold reservoirs persist in the mountains of Gilgit-Baltistan. Locals in Gilgit-Baltistan and adjoining areas sift river sand in an attempt to extract gold and also often confirm the presence of gold particles. It has also been revealed that there are excessive oil reserves in Pakistan’s territorial waters, as large as Kuwait’s and ExxonMobil Company is willing to extract oil from there. This oil and gas enterprise has also submitted a deposit to Pakistan. Apart from the potential for subterranean petroleum resources, Pakistan’s maritime borders also contain significant amounts of pearls, diamonds, fish and other commodities that can both partially meet the country’s food needs and generate significant foreign exchange.

In this regard, the senior officials of the neighbouring navy also claim about our unserious effort to promote the fish industry in Pakistan, in fact, there is no bona fide fish industry in Pakistan at all. If investment is made in this sector, it can not only become a source of income for the country but the national income can also be increased. Similarly, large quantities of coal have also become available from Thar, which can greatly increase power generation, provide affordable electricity in abundance to industries, and control load shedding. Pakistan has various sources of income, yet lacks the ability to mobilize its natural resource potential and manpower, which is why it repeatedly approaches poverty.

It is due to the incompetence of Pakistani rulers that they are unable to control the problems they face by adequately allocating resources. Conversely, the incoming rulers of every era occasionally turn to friendly nations for assistance in retaining their positions of authority. As a result, they frequently submit to international financial institutions and accept numerous loans. Why is our country experiencing this? A possible rationale for this is that Pakistanis are not making investments in their country, and the ruling class is also uninterested in the public’s welfare and national development. The people of Pakistan elect their leaders; however, the people do not reflect their preferences.

The only way to take Pakistan on the path of prosperity is to save the country and the people from the trial leadership and bring the public leadership to power through the popular vote. If once again the trial leadership is tested, nothing but disaster will come. This is what the national media is prescribing in spite of strict restrictions. Many people also object that the media is misrepresenting, whilst this impression is completely wrong because the media is writing and showing what it sees. There is a need for decision-makers to reconsider their decisions and not only give the people an opportunity to vote freely but also accept the decision of the public over trial leadership. The people are the best decision-makers and popular leadership is the best way to move the country forward. Thus, there is immense potential in this country and its people, so with a talented patriotic leadership, it will not take long for Pakistan to stand among the developed countries.

Attiya Munawer

The writer is an activist and environmen-talist. She covers human rights and politico-environmen-tal issues. She tweets @Attiya

Munawer and can be reached at attiabutt121@gmail.com