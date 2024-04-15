The GPS, or Global Positioning System, was developed by Ivan Getting and Bradford Parkinson. Launched by the US Department of Defense in the 1970s, GPS consists of a network of satellites that provide precise location and time information to users worldwide. Initially used for military purposes, GPS has become an essential tool in everyday life. From navigation systems in cars and smartphones to tracking packages and enabling precision agriculture, GPS has revolutionised transportation, logistics, and countless other industries. Its ubiquity in modern technology underscores its indispensable role in shaping how we navigate and interact with the world around us.