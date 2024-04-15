Monday, April 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Peaceful protests are allowed, anarchy won’t be tolerated: Kundi

Murtaza Abbassi raises concerns over alleged misuse of relief funds in KP

Peaceful protests are allowed, anarchy won’t be tolerated: Kundi
Agencies
April 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD/ ABBOTTABAD  -  Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader Faisal Karim Kundi asserted on Sunday that despite numerous requests for discussion and reconciliation from the government, the opposition mission was to create turmoil in the country instead of defending constitutional supremacy.

“The Chairman of the Pakistan People Party (PPP), for the sake of democracy, again extends an invitation to the opposition to participate in a table talk discussion for reconciliation.” Talking to a private news channel, he said that it was the democratic right of every party to protest, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should protest peacefully without spreading anarchy in the country. In response to a question about the Sindh Government’s position on the protest led by PTI, he stated that while the Sindh Government backs peaceful protests according to democratic practices, legal action will be taken in cases of anarchy.

Concluded retaliation against Israel, says Iran

Meanwhile, PML-N General Secretary and former federal minister Murtaza Javaid Abbasi Sunday has raised concerns regarding the alleged misuse of relief funds by the provincial government. Talking to media here, Abbasi highlighted that both the Ramadan and Eid packages are being distributed without proper accountability, raising questions about their transparent allocation.

He emphasized the need for fair and transparent distribution of resources, warning that they intend to challenge the preferential treatment in the courts. Murtaza Abbasi announced the initiation of consultations at the provincial level and vowed to protest vigorously against what he termed as discriminatory practices.

The PML-N official criticized the distribution of 1000 packages to MPAs by the Chief Minister KP, alleging that undeserving individuals were being forcibly verified, which he condemned as unacceptable. He stressed the importance of elected officials serving the entire province and assembly impartially, regardless of political affiliations. Abbasi also highlighted the need for thorough scrutiny of the allocated funds, amounting to Rs 1.15 billion, emphasizing the importance of preventing any embezzlement or misappropriation. He cautioned against repeating the alleged looting witnessed during the previous Ramadan package distribution, warning against similar actions with the upcoming Eid package.

Sigh of relief as CM Maryam reduces Roti price to Rs16

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1713071092.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024