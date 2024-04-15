Police arrest dacoit for multiple robberies, shootings

KARACHI - Karachi’s Mominabad police apprehended Dacoit Farhan, who was injured during his arrest, police confirmed on Sunday. SSP West Abdul Hafeez Bugti revealed that accused Farhan was involved in a robbery near Orangi Town Football Chowrangi on Eid-ul-Fitr, where he shot and injured a woman.

Bugti further disclosed that Farhan, along with his accomplices, was also involved in a robbery at Bahram Store in Site A’s Metroval area last month. CCTV footage confirmed his presence during the robbery. The investigation uncovered Farhan’s criminal history, including injuring a Suzuki driver by firing during a resistance incident last year and stealing over 2,000 mobile phones through street crimes since 2022. His accomplices, Adnan and Farhan, were identified as receivers of stolen mobiles, selling them after altering their IMEI numbers. Police have registered cases against Farhan under various provisions, including the Mawa Act, for his past criminal activities in Site A, Mominabad, and Pirabad police stations. A manhunt is currently underway to apprehend Bilal, Rehman, another Adnan, and Rehman, a resident of Bawani Chali, who are part of Farhan’s gang.