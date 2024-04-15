Police provide complete security to churches, parks

LAHORE - The Lahore Police made fullscale security arrangements at the city’s churches, parks, and recreational places on Sunday. Lahore Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana said in a statement that police teams remained at high alert to ensure security across the city. He said that Lahore Police ensured foolproof security to religious gatherings at Christian places of worship, parks, and recreational places.

Search-and-sweep operations continued around churches, parks, and sensitive locations. Supervisory officers monitored security arrangements at churches and recreational places. Kamyana said additional personnel and snipers were deployed at sensitive churches, while Dolphin Squads, Police Response Unit, and Elite Forces patrolled effectively around churches and parks. Traffic police ensured smooth traffic flow around churches and recreational areas. He also highlighted the stringent checking of individuals and vehicles at entry and exit checkpoints in the city.

IGP releases Rs 8.5m grants for various units

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab Dr Usman Anwar released Rs8.5 million grants to various units and districts of Punjab Police. He said that districts and units that dis not have own welfare projects are given money every month from the Police Endowment Fund. This money is spent on police constabulary and welfare of martyrs’ families and educational scholarships for children. A police spokesman said that Special Protection Unit, Telecommunication, Investigation Punjab was given Rs 1 million, while Special Branch, CTD was released Rs 0.5 million, each.