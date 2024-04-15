PPA strongly condemns attack on Prof Sajid Mustafa

LAHORE - The Pakistan Pediatric Association (PPA) has strongly condemned a murder attempt on Professor Dr Sajid Mustafa, a distinguished member of the medical community, serving at Sahiwal Medical College. In a press statement released on Sunday, Dr Naeem Zafar, President of the PPA Punjab chapter, alongside General Secretary M Nasir Rana, urged the government and police officials to swiftly apprehend the culprits responsible for the heinous act. Emphasising importance of ensuring safety of doctors, the PPA demanded justice for Dr Mustafa and underscored the government’s obligation to safeguard medical professionals. Additionally, they called for stringent measures to be taken against individuals involved in attacks targeting the medical community, stressing the need to create an environment where doctors could fulfill their duties without any fear or danger.