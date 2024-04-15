President witnesses flag-hoisting ceremony at Naudero House

NAUDERO - President Asif Ali Zardari witnessed the national flag hoisting ceremony at Naudero House here Sunday. On the occasion, a smartly turned out contingent of Sindh Police presented guard of honor to the President. He prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country. Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur and officials of Sindh government were also present.

Neodero house declared as president camp house

President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari hoisted Pakistan national flag at the official flag hoisting at Neodero house and officially declared it as president camp house on Sunday. He reached at Neodero house from Sukkur Airport. On this flag hoisting ceremony, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Ladies wing’s President Faryal Talpur were also present.

Later on, he met Adil Nazir head of delegation of National Engineering services Pakistan limited with his team members.