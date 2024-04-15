PTI candidates will sweep all seats including Lahore in by-elections: Basra

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Punjab Information Secretary Shaukat Mehmood Basra said in a statement that PTI candidates will sweep all the seats including Lahore in the upcoming by-elections. Basra expressed confidence that on April 21 people of Lahore will come out of their homes on call of PTI founder chairman Imran Khan to vote for Muhammad Khan Madani, the candidate of PP 147, Hafiz Zeeshan from PP 149,Monis Elahi from PP 158, Chaudhry Yusuf Mayo from PP164 and Mian Shehzad Farooq from NA 119. Basra believes that PTI backed candidates will emerge victorious in the by-election through power of vote, adding the people of Lahore had already voted for PTI candidates and will again cast their votes for PTI candidates on April 21. Basra added that Muhammad Khan Madani, Hafiz Zeeshan Rashid, Monis Elahi, Chaudhry Yusuf Mayo and Mian Shahzad Farooq are conveying the message of PTI founder Imran Khan from door-to-door to the people of their respective constituencies and are rallying support for PTI. The candidates said that the people of their constituencies are excited to vote for PTI candidates and make them successful in electoral battle. By the grace of Allah, the candidates supported by PTI will win on April 21, he added.