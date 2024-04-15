Monday, April 15, 2024
PTI challenges polls result of Islamabad's three constituencies in election tribunal

Web Desk
5:27 PM | April 15, 2024
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has challenged alleged rigging in three constituencies of Islamabad in the election tribunal. 

PTI-backed independent candidate Amir Mughal has challenged the poll results of Islamabad constituency NA-146. PTI-backed candidate Shoaib Shaheen has challenged NA-47 results. 

PTI-backed independent candidate Ali Bukhari has challenged the poll results of Islamabad's constituency NA-48 in the election tribunal. 

The three candidates have filed petitions stating that the Feb 8 poll results were rigged and forged. 

The petition requested to de-notify the victorious Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNAs in the three constituencies of Islamabad.

