PTI challenges polls result of Islamabad's three constituencies in election tribunal

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has challenged alleged rigging in three constituencies of Islamabad in the election tribunal.

PTI-backed independent candidate Amir Mughal has challenged the poll results of Islamabad constituency NA-146. PTI-backed candidate Shoaib Shaheen has challenged NA-47 results.

PTI-backed independent candidate Ali Bukhari has challenged the poll results of Islamabad's constituency NA-48 in the election tribunal.

The three candidates have filed petitions stating that the Feb 8 poll results were rigged and forged.

The petition requested to de-notify the victorious Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNAs in the three constituencies of Islamabad.