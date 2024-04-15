PTI demands formation of independent commission to probe May 9 incidents

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) General Secretary Omar Ayub has demanded an independent commission for a fair investigation of the May 9 incident.

Speaking to media in Islamabad, Ayub asserted that the cases against the PTI founder and other leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi were baseless.

He claimed that the prosecution was avoiding the Nikkah during Iddat case by postponing the case hearing twice today, as the case was bogus.

The opposition leader said he had been demanding formation of an independent commission for investigation and the release of CCTV footage of the May 9 riots incident.

He said the cipher case was bogus and the government must acknowledge its retaliation against the PTI founder.

Regarding the letter written by eight Islamabad High Court judges alleging interference in judicial matters, he stated that the letter was a charge-sheet on the system.

Referring to the movement with the support of other allies, he said the purpose of the drive was to protect the sanctity of the constitution and the law.