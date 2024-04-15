PTI wants supremacy of law, Constitution: Omar Ayub

Omar Ayub says PTI workers are being tortured | PPP leader Sharif Khilji joins PTI.

QUETTA -Referring to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan by his prisoner number, Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub on Sunday claimed that the Sharif family was “afraid” of prisoner number 804.

Addressing the media in Quetta, Ayub said the PTI gave awareness to the masses. He also claimed that his party would form the next government once the current governments are dissolved, he claimed, adding the PTI wanted supremacy of the law and constitution.

“This is not old Pakistan. People have now awakened. Despite hurdles, (our) rallies have been successful,” he said. The PTI leader also apprised that his party workers were tortured and they were not allowed to wave party flags in Pishin and Chaman public gatherings.

He said the parties included in their alliance would hold rallies all over the country.

On April 12, Ayub had announced that under the umbrella of a “grand opposition alliance”, they would launch a protest movement against the alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections and for “restoration of the Constitution and democracy” in the country from Balochistan. The opposition leader also said the resources of Balochistan should be first spent on residents of the province. In fact, resources of any province should be spent on its people, he said.

Subsequently, the six-party opposition alliance launched its protest drive against the government a day earlier with a rally in Baloshitan’s Pishin where PTI Ayub vowed to reclaim their rights through the “Tehreek Tahafuz Ayin”.

“The people of the country came forward to make this movement successful,” the politician said during his address in front of a charged crowd.

The gathering was held at the Taj Lala Football Stadium in Pishin after the alliance comprising PTI, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) decided to begin a nationwide movement against the government.

Meanwhile, announcing to jump ship his party and join the PTI, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharif Khilji said he never did politics for favours and funds. “The PPP has become a party of Zardari, not Bhutto,” he said.