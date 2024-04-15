Punjab CS sets 3-month deadline for all departments to improve governance

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman has set a threemonth deadline for all departments, commissioners, and deputy commissioners to enhance governance and service delivery through the utilisation of Information Technology (IT) in the province. During a recent meeting, he also sought detailed information regarding the public services offered and suggestions for ensuring their convenient online accessibility. CS Zaman emphasized that leveraging IT would streamline public service delivery, thereby sparing citizens the need to navigate through government offices. He highlighted the successful implementation of E-Filing and Office Automation System (E-FOAS) and an e-procurement regime, noting that paperless operations have fostered transparency and innovation. Zaman stressed the inevitability of technology adoption to enhance departmental efficiency, noting that transitioning away from traditional file systems would yield substantial cost savings and combat corruption. He urged officers to earnestly fulfill their duties in resolving public grievances. Additionally, the Chief Secretary issued directives to expedite the resolution of pending pension cases and departmental inquiries within departments.