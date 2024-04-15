Punjab lifts ban on postings, transfers

The Punjab government on Monday lifted the ban on postings and transfers of officials in various departments, including the police.

Also, the government has issued a notification regarding the lifting of restrictions on transfers. Copies of the notification were sent to all the concerned departments.



The notification prescribes that senior officers have the discretion to make transfers as they deem fit.

It is to be noted that following the dissolution of the National Assembly (NA) and the federal cabinet, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) banned transfers and postings. The ECP has also continued the ban during the caretaker setup.