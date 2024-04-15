Rescue 1122 rescues 662 people on Eid days in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Hussain Mian said that they had rescued 662 people during Eid-ul-Fitr across the district.

While giving details to the media about the accidents that occurred on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, DEO said that Rescue 1122 responded to 665 emergencies including 148 road traffic, 471 medical emergencies, 09 fire emergencies, 14 crime emergencies and 22 miscellaneous emergencies and one fall from height. Rescue 1122 responded to these emergencies in time and rescued a total of 662 people, out of which 245 people were given first aid on the spot and 399 patients were shifted to the hospitals while 18 people died on the spot.

Likewise, observation posts were established at recreational places including Head Muhammad Wala, Chenab Bank Multan road, Head Panjnand and Head Taunsa in order to prevent drowning incidents during Eid-ul-Fitr.

Dr. Hussain Mian also informed that heartbreaking incident that happened on the second day of Eid at Mud Wala a suburb of Alipur, in which an outlaw brutally killed his five innocent daughters, two sons and his wife.

Four ambulances of Rescue 1122 immediately responded to the spot and covered the dead bodies and shifted to DHQ hospital. While the second major emergency occurred due to fire at the eco-feed factory near Kunal Sharif Jhang road, where Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh conducted joint fire operation with the teams of Rescue Multan started firefighting operation and brought fire under control.

PPP Senator condoles over murder of eight people in Muzaffargarh

PPP Senator Rana Mahmood ul Hassan here on Sunday expressed condolences with the bereaved families of eight persons who were brutally murdered in Mud Wala area of Alipur.

On this occasion, he said that the incident was extreme level of brutality in which the killer didn’t even spare the innocent children.

He assured the bereaved family that the killer would be punished severely and said that he would raise the matter in the Senate and the National Assembly as well. Rana Mahmood told the relatives that he had come there on behalf of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as they had directed to extend every type of cooperation with the heirs of the victims. It is worth mentioning here that a tailor named Sajjad Hussain brutally killed his wife and seven minor children with a sharp edge weapon in Mud Wala area of Alipur Tehsil, few days back. Sadar Alipur police have arrested the killer and registered a case against him.