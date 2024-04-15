Monday, April 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rescue 1122 saves stranded puppies from Panjkora River

Agencies
April 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

PESHAWAR   -   Around six puppies trapped over a dry bed of river Panjkora in Lower Dir District were brought to safety by dutiful staffers of Rescue 1122 on Sunday. According to details, the rescue operation was initiated in response to a call seeking help for the safety of newly born dog puppies.  Responding promptly to the call, Rescue 1122 staffers reached the site and prepared a plan for reaching up to the trapped puppies which were lying over a dry bed in the middle of the flowing river.  One of the officials of Rescue 1122 after wading through the shallow water, dived into the river and swam up to the dry bed. The whining puppies were put in a sack and swam towards safety.  People witnessing the rescue operation clapped in jubilation over saving the lives of minor creatures by brave officials of Rescue 1122. They appreciated the dedication and dutifulness exhibited by staff members of Rescue 1122 in saving the lives of needy puppies.

CM Maryam greets Punjabis on Baisakhi festival

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1713071092.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024