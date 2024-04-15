Riyadh unveils new vision for future of Gulf cinema

RIYADH - The Gulf Film Festival (GFF) is marking its fourth annual event in Riyadh, bringing together several pioneers of Gulf cinema to share their visions and experiences in film production across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The festival’s schedule features a lineup of film screenings, dialogue sessions, and integrated training workshops, providing visitors with an opportunity to explore new dimensions of the film industry from both makers’ and critics’ perspectives. Scheduled from April 14th, the Gulf Film Festival will showcase 29 films produced by renowned Gulf filmmakers across various categories, including feature films, short films, and documentaries. Specialized training workshops will also be offered, covering topics such as “How to Make an Impactful Documentary Film?” by Abdulrahman Sandokji, “The Relationship between the Music Composer and the Film Director” by Mohammad Haddad, and “Art, Writing, and Script Development” by Mohammad Hassan Ahmed. Additionally, dialogue sessions will cover six different topics, including “Challenges of Producing Adapted Films,” “Film Festivals in Gulf Countries,” “Support Funds and Joint Financing,” “Independent Films and Small Budgets,” and “The Experience of Exhibition Platforms in the Middle East.” The festival will host a competition where Gulf filmmakers will compete for nine awards, recognizing various aspects of filmmaking such as directing, photography, music, and acting. The festival aims to promote the growth and development of the regional cinema industry while honouring five prominent Gulf cinema figures who have made significant contributions to the global cultural scene. As part of the Film Commission’s efforts to enrich the national and regional cinema sectors, the Gulf Film Festival plays a vital role in organizing festivals and gatherings that elevate the level of film production and enhance the skills and experiences of those passionate about cinema. Moreover, the festival fosters cultural and knowledge exchange among participants, aligning with the significance of cinema in the global cultural landscape.