SBCA asks all DCs to crackdown on illegal constructions

KARACHI - Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Director General Abdul Rashid Solangi has written to all the deputy commissioners (DCs) of Karachi Division to crack down on illegal constructions in their respective jurisdictions under the Sindh Building Control Ordinance (SBCO), 1979.

Solangi said that illegal constructions may have cropped up in the city during the Eidul Fitr holidays, so all the DCs should issue orders to the assistant commissioners (ACs) to take action against the illegal constructions.

The SBCA chief’s letter reads: “Kindly refer to the SGA&CD notification, wherein district demolition committee, sub-division level committee and supervision committee were constituted and notified to ensure the timely demolition actions in Karachi region, and for proper monitoring mechanism, with the following ToRs. “The district and sub-division committees will compile the data of unauthorised constructions in their respective jurisdictions in coordination with the officers and officials of the SBCA.

“The DCs and ACs in coordination with the law enforcement agencies and officers and officials of the SBCA will ensure that unauthorised and illegal buildings are removed under the SBCO until further orders. “The DC concerned will ensure proper implementation of the SBCO, and recommend further action against such illegal buildings and delinquent officers involved in unauthorised constructions under the SBCA Rules accordingly. “Demolition costs whatsoever incurred in the removal of unauthorised and illegal buildings will be recovered from the violators as arrears of land revenue as per the procedure laid down under the Sindh Land Revenue Act, 1967. “The SBCA DG will liaison with all the officers and the office of the Sindh chief secretary for coordination and conducting meeting under the chairmanship of the CS.

“In Karachi the mushroom growth of illegal and unauthorised constructions is going on in violation of the KB&TPR 2002, wherein G+2 floors are permissible on plots up to 399 sq. yd. and B+G+1 floor are permissible for plots 400 sq. yd. and above (residential) as one unit bungalow and house as per clause 25-2 of KB&TPR.

“However, most of the complaints are being received at the SBCA for the construction of G+2 and above in violation of the above-mentioned clause. Besides, the violators are carrying out illegal constructions in the shape of multi-units, with extra illegal floors beyond the permissible limits.

“In order to stop illegal constructions in Karachi, the SBCA has carried out an effective campaign against the illegal constructions on the report of the Vigilance Section, SBCA. A few of the illegal constructions have been

removed by the DG during the site inspection with the demolition squad and officers concerned.

“In order to stop illegal constructions immediately, it is therefore requested to kindly advise all ACs to take immediate action against illegal and unauthorised constructions in their jurisdictions, and all ongoing illegal and unauthorised constructions may also be identified and demolished with the close cooperation of SBCA officers.

“In this regard, it has been directed by the SBCA DG to request for extending full support and cooperation with the SBCA’s relevant district directors and demolition director, particularly during the Eid-Holidays, during which illegal constructions are reportedly likely to have been increased.”

Officials said that the demolition team razed several illegal constructions, including two marriage halls, while illegal constructions were demolished in Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Civil Lines.