Scholars under BRI meteorology programme start training in China

ISLAMABAD   -   The inaugural cohort of visiting scholars under the Belt and Road Meteorological Visiting Scholar Programme officially commenced their year-long research and training program in China, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Sunday.

The group consists of seven scholars from meteorological departments and research institutions in Ethiopia, Tanzania, Thailand, and Seychelles.

Their focus areas include climatology, climate change, satellite remote sensing, disaster monitoring, meteorology, numerical weather prediction, urban meteorology, and aviation meteorology.

The Belt and Road Meteorological Visiting Scholar Program was launched last September.

The programme aims at joint cultivation of senior meteorological operational and management staff in satellite meteorology, numerical weather forecasting, climate change and disaster prevention and mitigation.

As per source from China Meteorological Administration (CMA), international training course on meteorology has been held consecutively since 2003.

So far China Meteorological Administration Training Centre (CMATC) - which is also designated as WMO Regional Training Centre in Beijing (WMO RTC-Beijing) - has carried out 86 international training courses benefiting a total of 1,368 trainees from more than 135 countries.

