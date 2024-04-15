Monday, April 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SIFC starts improvement in national education policy as per modern needs

SIFC starts improvement in national education policy as per modern needs
Web Desk
1:57 PM | April 15, 2024
National

Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has started collaborations with stakeholders at federal and provincial levels to improve national education policy in line with the demands of international market.     

Under the initiative, suitable institutions will be established for technical and vocational training along with basic educational standards.

In this connection, the SIFC is also expanding cooperation with foreign investors to export valuable Pakistani human resource internationally. 

These efforts will not only improve the quality of Pakistan's labor force but will also contribute significantly to the global workforce.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1713158401.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024