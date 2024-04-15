SIFC starts improvement in national education policy as per modern needs

Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has started collaborations with stakeholders at federal and provincial levels to improve national education policy in line with the demands of international market.

Under the initiative, suitable institutions will be established for technical and vocational training along with basic educational standards.

In this connection, the SIFC is also expanding cooperation with foreign investors to export valuable Pakistani human resource internationally.

These efforts will not only improve the quality of Pakistan's labor force but will also contribute significantly to the global workforce.