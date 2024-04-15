Sigh of relief as CM Maryam reduces Roti price to Rs16

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Sunday announced to reduce the price of bread (Roti) to Rs 16 per loaf following the start of wheat harvesting in Punjab.

“Alhamdulillah, Punjab government has reduced the price of bread to Rs 16 per loaf from today,” said the chief minister in her message on social networking website X. She further stated that all districts of Punjab and the departments concerned had been instructed to ensure strict implementation of the decision.

Madam chief minister prayed:”May Allah Almighty bring more ease in the lives of people.” In a statement, she said, “Good news are awaiting Pakistanis and there is a strong likelihood of a reduction in the inflation rate up to 12.2 percent next year. For the first time, Rs 500 reduction occurred in the price of a 20 kg flour bag and there is a further possibility of Rs 300 reduction in the flour price according to market indicators.”

Meanwhile, Nanbai associations across the province “unanimously” rejected the government’s decision.

They were of the view that they were ready to sell Roti at the government rate if they are provided subsidy.

In a statement, Nanbai Association President Shafique Qureshi said: “We are ready to reduce Roti price if the Punjab government provides us subsidy.” Referring to high prices of wheat flour and LPG, Qureshi asked how can they sell Roti at cheaper rates. “The government is not providing us subsidy on gas and electricity,” he added.

“We will sell Roti at Rs16 if [government] provide them cheap flour,” the Nanbais said.

The Punjab cabinet, earlier this month, had fixed the minimum support price of wheat for the year 2023-2024 at Rs3,900 per 40kg. Chairing the fifth meeting of the provincial cabinet, CM Maryam had said: “It is my commitment to ensure that the interests of small farmers are protected at all costs.”

She had also announced that Rs150,000 interest-free loan would be given to small farmers for buying farm inputs like seeds, fertiliser and pesticides, under the best and most historic farmer cards in the history of Pakistan.

In addition to this, the chief minister had unveiled the largest Ramazan Nigehban Package to provide relief to over 30 million deserving individuals across the province last month.

She had expressed her commitment to fulfilling promises made in her inaugural assembly speech and ensuring relief reaches the people at their doorsteps.

Under the Ramazan Nigehban Package, 6.5 million hampers equipped with QR codes were distributed to deserving families, eliminating the need for individuals to queue up during fasting days.

MARYAM LAUDS PM SHEHBAZ FOR IMPROVEMENT IN ECONOMIC INDICATORS

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has lauded the performance of the federal government in terms of improvement in Pakistan’s economic indicators.

“Under the vibrant leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s economy has once again started treading on the path of progress”, she said in a statement here.

Maryam Nawaz said that the fruits of economic progress during the tenure of PML-N government were prominently coming to surface and the common man would be provided relief with the reduction in electricity rates and price- hike.

“Big international financial institutions including IMF, ADBP highly acknowledge Pakistan’s economic policies.’’she maintained.

She further stated that owing to PM Shehbaz Sharif’s economic policies, the investors’ confidence is enhancing. “For the first time in history, the 100 index Stock Exchange has crossed its 70 thousand psychological barrier,” she explained.

The chief minister mentioned that the Economic & Social Survey of Asia & Pacific Region have termed Pakistan’s economic indicators as excellent. In the UN Report, Pakistan’s economic progress moving forward briskly in the next fiscal year has been predicted, she said, adding that the growth rate would increase from 2 per cent to 2.3 per cent during the current and next financial year in Pakistan.

Madam Chief Minister acknowledged that Pakistan has successfully completed its current economic program with the IMF and its economy is showing satisfactory performance along with increase in its foreign reserves. She stated that Pakistan’s economy would further improve with the launching of a new economic program with the IMF. The Pakistani nation reposes its complete trust in the leadership of PM Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, she concluded.