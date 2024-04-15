SNGPL imposes Rs 132,000 fine on eight consumers

MULTAN - Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) has imposed a fine Rs 132,000 on eight different consumers for illegal use of gas. Official sources told on Sunday that two consumers were using domestic gas meters on a commercial basis. Their connections were cut by the department team. Similarly, another four consumers were offering illegal connections to some other homes. Action was taken against another two consumers for violations. The team imposed a fine of Rs 132,000 on the consumers. The SNGPL administration also vowed to continue action against the illegal consumers.