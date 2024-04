At least three people have died and six others injured as a roof a house collapsed due to heavy rains in Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

Around nine people were buried under debris when the roof came down.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, three people were declared dead due to the severe injuries.

A 14-year-old boy, a 17-year-old-boy and a 38-year-old-woman were among the dead. The remaining six injured are being treated at a Peshawar hospital.