Traders praise keeping Governor’s House open for public

PESHAWAR - The business community of Peshawar paid tributes to Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali for keeping the official residence open for general public during Eid holidays.

“Governor Haji Ghulam Ali not only ended the feeling of deprivation of the people but also won their hearts by keeping the Governor’s House open for the public and families,” they observed.

“The sincerity and love with which the Governor greeted people on Eid will be remembered in history with golden words,” comments Salman Elahi and Lal Jan Khan, office-bearers of Peshawar Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, Malik Salman Elahi, President Peshawar Chamber of Commerce, Senior Vice President Lal Jan, Vice President Saeed Khan and President of Flour Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Waheed Khan praised Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali for opening the Governor House for the public and family during three days of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Paying tribute, they said Haji Ghulam Ali has proved on every occasion that he is a governor with a passion for serving the people and always feels happy to be among common men.

Governor House where ordinary people could not even think of going, Haji Ghulam Ali broke this tradition after becoming the Governor and ended the feeling of deprivation felt by people and practically proved that Governor House is not only for special people but also for common man.

Like last year, this year too, on the three days of Eid, the Governor House was kept open for the public for three days to share happiness, they added.

The representatives of the business community said Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has won the hearts of the people not only of Peshawar but of the entire province, be they are special children, school and college students or from other walks of life.

He not only invited all of them to the Governor House and honoured them, but also entertained them personally, they said.

They further said that history will always remember his services and efforts for opening the Governor House to the common people in the 76-year history.

Ever since Haji Ghulam Ali assumed the gubernatorial post, people from every school of thought including workers of political parties, members of the business community across the province, chambers, youth and those belonging to minority communities have called on him by considering as their representative, they added.