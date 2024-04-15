Monday, April 15, 2024
Transgender’s tortured body found in Bahawalnagar

Agencies
April 15, 2024
BAHAWALNAGAR   -  A transgender person’s tortured body was discovered close to Chak Madrasa’s Saim Canal on Sunday.  According to police sources, eunuch Babli was discovered hanging from the ceiling with a rope around her neck in her house. The deceased’s face and body bear evidence of torture.

The Madrasa Police Station and the Crime Scene Unit team arrived at the scene, took the body and immediately began gathering evidence.  Later, the the body was moved to the hospital for autopsy.

Verbal arguments turned into bloody fight in Bahawalnagar

A little, acrimonious verbal argument between two women in Chak No. 332 HR escalated into a violent altercation amid which a brother-in-law shot his sister and killed his brother-in-law.

Following a contentious discussion among the women in the village, the accused, Abid, and others shot and killed Muhammad Bilal, his brother-in-law. Meanwhile, the accused’s gunshot wounds severely damaged his sister, Sughari Bibi, and they fled the scene.

Police sources have stated that legal action was taken as soon as they arrived. The wounded woman was taken to the hospital so that a post-mortem could be performed on her body.

Agencies

