Vietnamese employees’ average monthly income reaches $304 in Q1

HANOI - The per capita monthly income of Vietnamese people in the first quarter of this year was averaged at 7.6 million Vietnamese dong (304 U.S. dollars), up 549,000 dong (22 dollars) year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office in its latest labor market report. The average income of laborers increased in most of the economic sectors compared to the same period last year, Vietnam News Agency cited the report on Friday. The average income of a real estate sector employee was 12.1 million dong (485 dollars) per month while those working in finance, banking and insurance sectors have an average monthly income of 13.1 million dong (524 dollars) each. Vietnam has 51.3 million employed workers in Q1, increasing by 174,100 people compared to the previous year. Among those, 33.3 million are informal workers, according to the office.