Monday, April 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

WAF seeks proper investigation of Farzana Bhatti’s case

Agencies
April 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -  The Women Action Forum (WAF) on Sunday has expressed its concern over the tragic incident of attempted assault on 22-year-old Farzana Bhatti by her father Khamiso Bhatti in Bhat Shah involving, as narrated in a viral video on social media.

The Forum highlighted the prevalence of drug use in Machar Colony, where the incident occurred and the lack of police attention to such incidents. Speculations about Farzana’s mental health and alleged family disputes were also noted.

The WAF demanded for proper investigation beyond social media claims and also urged for immediate medical and DNA tests of Farzana and her alleged father. It also sought a proper inquiry into the video’s originator who recorded the video and then made it viral. However police sources told the WAF that an FIR has been lodged and investigations were underway.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1713071092.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024