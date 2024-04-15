WASA launches connection detachment drive for defaulters

FAISALABAD - The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched connection detachment campaign against chronic defaulters for recovery of full dues.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that final notices were issued to all defaulters in 10 residential colonies including Muslim Town, Gulistan Colony, Douglas Pura, Ahmad Abad, Luqman Abad, Tariq Town, Khalid Town, Usman Town, Mohallah Usman Ghani and Sulemania Colony with a clear request and warning that WASA dues should be paid at the earliest or be ready to face the music.

The WASA recovery teams also displayed banners at conspicuous places in these colonies besides making announcements through loud speakers of the local mosques for payment of WASA dues but some elements were not paying any heed to WASA requests.

Therefore, on the direction of Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz, a vigorous campaign was launched against the defaulters and during this drive, their water supply and sewerage connections would be detached without any discrimination.

He said that WASA teams would use heavy machinery for detaching the connections of the defaulters.

He once again requested the defaulters to immediately pay WASA bills and all dues if they wanted to save their water supply and sewerage connections from detachment.

Man saved before suicide attempt

Rescue-1122 successfully rescued a man who had climbed aup an electricity pylon with the intention of committing suicide in Millat Town police station area. A spokesman said here on Sunday that 34-year-old Muhammad Afzal of Zafar Colony climbed up a pylon in Street No. 11 of Usman Town and threatened to commit suicide by touching the live cables. The area people raised alarm and called Rescue-1122.

Later on, a rescue team reached the spot and convinced him to not to touch live cables. The rescuers brought him down safely and provided him the first aid before shifting him to the Allied Hospital for further treatment.

The man is reportedly mentally retarded person who had attempted suicide earlier also. The police have started investigation.

47 drivers booked for traffic violation in 4 days

City Traffic Police have booked 47 drivers on the charge of violation of traffic rules and regulations and committing one-wheeling in Faisalabad during the last 4 days including Eid holidays. A police spokesman said here on Sunday that the traffic police on the direction of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Maqsood Ahmad Lone launched a vigorous campaign against violation of traffic rules and regulations and nabbed 47 drivers during the last 4 days.

He said that some youths were driving their motorcycles after removing its silencers whereas some others were involved in one-wheeling and posing serious threats to the lives of travellers and road users. Similarly, some drivers were involved in rash driving while some others were nabbed for speeding and violating traffic signals. He said that separate cases were also registered against the violators in addition to impounding their vehicles while further action against them is under progress.