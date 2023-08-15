12 educators suspended for not holding I-Day events in Peshawar

Peshawar - Twelve educators, including a principal and headmaster, have been suspended for failing to organise Independence Day ceremonies at government schools in the provincial capital.

Mutasim Billah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Secretary of Education, state-run schools in Peshawar, wherein he suspended Principal Aftab of Haris Shaheed High School for failing to organise Independence Day activity.

According to the Education Department, Secretary Mutasim Billah also toured the primary school in Zaryab Colony. Despite clear directions, the school failed to host any Independence Day celebratory event, resulting in the suspension of 11 instructors, including the school’s head teacher.

Furthermore, the education secretary gave directions to relocate staff from the said institutions to remote areas.

He also directed the district officials to swiftly submit reports on their local Independence Day festivities, emphasising a zero- tolerance policy towards any failures in holding Independence Day events.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department had given specific instructions for all government schools in the province to celebrate Independence Day.