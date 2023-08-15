2 killed, over 50 wounded in incidents of celebratory firing in Karachi

KARACHI - Two persons, including a woman, were killed in Karachi when people resorted to aerial firing to express their jubilation over the country’s 76th Independence Day, police said on Monday. A 25-year-old woman and a man named Abdul Wahab were killed in Numaish Chowrangi and Lyari, respectively when they were hit by stray bullets. On the other hand, over 50 people, including women and children, were injured in different parts of the city. Three persons were injured in Korangi, Landhi and Mehmoodabad No 6 when they were hit by stray bullets. The police added that 29 persons who were injured in these incidents were shifted to Jinnah Hospital, while 24 to the Civil Hospital. Similarly, nine people with injuries were brought to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.