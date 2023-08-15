23 absconders arrested on heinous offences

Islamabad-The Islamabad Capital Police have made significant strides in curbing crime, apprehending 23 absconders involved in serious offences over the past week. These arrests come as a result of dedicated efforts directed by Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan. Under his guidance, police officials were assigned distinct tasks to track down proclaimed offenders and fugitives implicated in heinous crimes.

CPO/DIG (Operations) Islamabad, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, highlighted the comprehensive approach taken by the Islamabad Capital Police to eliminate crime within the city. He affirmed a firm stance against individuals engaged in grave criminal activities, reiterating the organization’s commitment to ensuring the safety of citizens and their property.

Concurrently, officials from the Police Station Industrial Area and Sabzi Mandi Police achieved a significant breakthrough, apprehending three wanted members linked to two criminal gangs responsible for various criminal activities. Noteworthy recoveries included mobile phones, cash, weapons, and ammunition, underscoring the successful outcome of these operations.

These actions were aligned with ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan’s specific directives, as part of a concentrated campaign to safeguard citizens’ lives and possessions from criminal threats.

The Industrial Area police leveraged technical expertise and manpower to successfully apprehend two sought-after members of a dacoit gang, recognized for their involvement in multiple robbery incidents.

Bait Ullah and Salman were identified and detained, with the recovery of weapons and ammunition being crucial evidence.

Similarly, the Sabzi Mandi police employed a strategic combination of resources to capture a wanted member of a criminal gang linked to several snatching cases. The suspect, Khan, was apprehended, and authorities retrieved stolen items, including a mobile phone, cash, and a weapon with ammunition.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the apprehended suspects, with ongoing investigations uncovering their participation in criminal activities across the city.

CPO/DIG Operations Islamabad, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, reaffirmed the commitment to robustly tackle criminal elements. He stressed that the safety of citizens and their property remains paramount, underscoring a zero-tolerance approach towards any lapses in this aspect.