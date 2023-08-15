The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has issued a crucial alert to Pakistan regarding potential challenges that could jeopardise the successful outsourcing of the country’s major international airports. These challenges include outstanding liabilities of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), uncertain macroeconomic conditions, existing contractual agreements, and other related issues. It is essential for the caretaker government to address and resolve these concerns, as the smooth execution of this initiative is not only vital for improving airport operations but also for generating much-needed revenue for the country.

The IFC, acting as the transaction advisor, has extensively studied the transaction structure and prepared for the outsourcing of airports in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi since April. In its inception report to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), the IFC has highlighted specific issues that require immediate interventions and policy actions to ensure the smooth execution of the outsourcing initiative. These issues include long-outstanding receivables and liabilities of PIA, uncertain macroeconomic conditions, concession fee and user charges, escalation mechanisms of the PCAA, the fate of affected employees, and existing contractual arrangements at the airports. The losses of PIA alone have surpassed Rs630 billion as of September last year.

While the caretaker government will need to address most of these challenges during the transaction process, it is crucial to emphasise that the successful implementation of this initiative is imperative. Improving airport operations is not only essential for enhancing the passenger experience but also for maximising the revenue potential of airports. To effectively navigate these challenges, it is recommended to convene a staff-level meeting and engage the steering committee, which has been established under the leadership of the finance minister, to oversee the outsourcing of airports.

In view of the complexities involved, it is prudent to commence the first phase of implementation with Islamabad airport. As the first phase concentrates on Islamabad airport, the successful implementation paves the way for expanding this outsourcing model to Karachi and Lahore in the future. This phased approach ensures a more streamlined and efficient implementation, minimising potential risks and maximising chances of success.