Anwaarul Haq Kakar sworn in as 8th caretaker PM

Anwaarul Haq Kakar bids farewell to departing PM Shehbaz Sharif n Kakar, Shehbaz presented Guard of Honour separately at PM House n Kakar resigns from Senate seat n PM meets delegation from Balochistan.

ISLAMABAD - Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar yesterday took oath as caretaker prime minis­ter of Pakistan.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath to the caretak­er prime minister at a ceremony in the Pres­ident House here. Out­going prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chair­man Senate Sadiq San­jrani, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf, Governor Pun­jab Balighur Rehman, Governor Sindh Kam­ran Tessori, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Caretak­er Chief Minister Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan and leading poli­ticians of various polit­ical parties also attend­ed the ceremony.

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gener­al Sahir Shamshad Mir­za, and other high rank­ing officials were also present on the occasion.

Caretaker Prime Min­ister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar soon after tak­ing oath as arrived at the PM House where he was presented guard of honour.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan's Armed Forces present­ed the guard of honour.

Outgoing Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif re­ceived the new prime minister on his arrival.

Later, the caretaker prime minister met the officers and staff of the Prime Minister House.

The outgoing prime minister felicitated An­waar-ul-Haq Kakar on becoming caretaker PM and expressed his best wishes for him.

Later, PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar assumed his responsibilities as prime minister of Paki­stan and sought imme­diate briefing about the working of various fed­eral ministries and de­partments.

Former Provincial Minister Balochistan, Mir Asim Kurd Gel­lo calls on Caretak­er Prime Minister An­waar-ul-Haq Kakar at PM House in Islamabad and dis­cussed issues related to Baloch­istan and prevailing political situation in the country. He also greeted the PM on assuming the office of the Prime Minister.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, who took oath of office as the 8th caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, was elected as an in­dependent Senator from Ba­lochistan for a tenure of March 2018 to March 2024.

He is also one of the founding members of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and was appointed as the central spokesperson of the party in 2018.

While serving as Senator, he was the chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Over­seas Pakistanis and Human Re­source Development and as a member of the Business Advi­sory Committee, Finance and Revenue, Foreign Affairs, and Science and Technology.

Earlier, he served as spokes­man for the government of Ba­lochistan from December 2015 to January 2018.

An avid intellectual, with keen insight on the issues faced by Pakistan, particularly Baloch­istan province, Kakar has been sharing his perspective at aca­demic and policymaking plat­forms, both nationally and in­ternationally.

These include interac­tions with students and fac­ulty members at Pakistan’s top-ranking universities, closed-door sessions with the country’s policymakers, brief­ings to the country’s politi­cal and military elite, sessions on building the Balochistan narrative with the diplomatic corps based in Islamabad, as well as a significant number of nationally televised political talk shows.

Born in 1971, he hails from Muslim Bagh, Killa Saifullah district of Balochistan. Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar holds a Master’s degree in Political Science and Sociology from the University of Balochistan. He is an alum­nus of the prestigious Nation­al Security Workshop from the National Defence University, Is­lamabad.

He is also Patron-in-Chief of the Voice of Balochistan, an in­dependent perception building initiative he masterminded. Ka­kar is fluent in English, Urdu, Persian, Pashto, Balochi and Brahvi languages.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar was presented Guard of Hon­our on his arrival at the Prime Minister House, Islamabad on Monday. The caretaker prime minister inspected the Guard of Honour.

National anthem was also played on this occasion. Earlier, outgoing Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif was also given Guard of Honour.

He reviewed the guard of honour as the contingents of the Armed Forces presented a salute to him.

Anwaarul Haq Kakar bid fare­well to the departing prime minister.

Caretaker Prime Minister An­waar-ul-Haq Kakar Monday here held a meeting with a del­egation from Balochistan. Sena­tor Sarfraz Bugti and Mir Khalid Lango were part of the delega­tion. The delegation felicitated the prime minister on assum­ing office and expressed their best wishes for him.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday tendered his resigna­tion from his Senate seat.

According to an official no­tification issued here, the de­cision has come as a result of his unwavering commitment to maintaining a principled stance of neutrality upon as­suming the role of caretaker prime minister.

Kakar’s resignation was communicated through a handwritten letter addressed to Senate’s Chairman Muham­mad Sadiq Sanjrani.

The Chairman, recognizing the significance of Kakar’s deci­sion, has graciously accepted it.

As a result, Kakar’s seat in the Senate now stands vacant, in accordance with the provisions outlined in Clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution.

The resignation takes effect from August 14, 2023, marking a pivotal moment in Pakistan’s political landscape. The depar­ture of Kakar, known for his un­wavering dedication to princi­ples, underscores the complex interplay between political roles and responsibilities.