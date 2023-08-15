Anwaarul Haq Kakar sworn in as 8th caretaker PM

Anwaarul Haq Kakar bids farewell to departing PM Shehbaz Sharif n Kakar, Shehbaz presented Guard of Honour separately at PM House n Kakar resigns from Senate seat n PM meets delegation from Balochistan.
ISLAMABAD - Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar yesterday took oath as caretaker prime minister of Pakistan.
President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath to the caretaker prime minister at a ceremony in the President House here. Outgoing prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf, Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan and leading politicians of various political parties also attended the ceremony.
Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and other high ranking officials were also present on the occasion.
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar soon after taking oath as arrived at the PM House where he was presented guard of honour.
A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan's Armed Forces presented the guard of honour.
Outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received the new prime minister on his arrival.
Later, the caretaker prime minister met the officers and staff of the Prime Minister House.
The outgoing prime minister felicitated Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on becoming caretaker PM and expressed his best wishes for him.
Later, PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar assumed his responsibilities as prime minister of Pakistan and sought immediate briefing about the working of various federal ministries and departments.
Former Provincial Minister Balochistan, Mir Asim Kurd Gello calls on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar at PM House in Islamabad and discussed issues related to Balochistan and prevailing political situation in the country. He also greeted the PM on assuming the office of the Prime Minister.
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, who took oath of office as the 8th caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, was elected as an independent Senator from Balochistan for a tenure of March 2018 to March 2024.
He is also one of the founding members of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and was appointed as the central spokesperson of the party in 2018.
While serving as Senator, he was the chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and as a member of the Business Advisory Committee, Finance and Revenue, Foreign Affairs, and Science and Technology.
Earlier, he served as spokesman for the government of Balochistan from December 2015 to January 2018.
An avid intellectual, with keen insight on the issues faced by Pakistan, particularly Balochistan province, Kakar has been sharing his perspective at academic and policymaking platforms, both nationally and internationally.
These include interactions with students and faculty members at Pakistan’s top-ranking universities, closed-door sessions with the country’s policymakers, briefings to the country’s political and military elite, sessions on building the Balochistan narrative with the diplomatic corps based in Islamabad, as well as a significant number of nationally televised political talk shows.
Born in 1971, he hails from Muslim Bagh, Killa Saifullah district of Balochistan. Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar holds a Master’s degree in Political Science and Sociology from the University of Balochistan. He is an alumnus of the prestigious National Security Workshop from the National Defence University, Islamabad.
He is also Patron-in-Chief of the Voice of Balochistan, an independent perception building initiative he masterminded. Kakar is fluent in English, Urdu, Persian, Pashto, Balochi and Brahvi languages.
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Monday here held a meeting with a delegation from Balochistan. Senator Sarfraz Bugti and Mir Khalid Lango were part of the delegation. The delegation felicitated the prime minister on assuming office and expressed their best wishes for him.
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday tendered his resignation from his Senate seat.
According to an official notification issued here, the decision has come as a result of his unwavering commitment to maintaining a principled stance of neutrality upon assuming the role of caretaker prime minister.
Kakar’s resignation was communicated through a handwritten letter addressed to Senate’s Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.
The Chairman, recognizing the significance of Kakar’s decision, has graciously accepted it.
As a result, Kakar’s seat in the Senate now stands vacant, in accordance with the provisions outlined in Clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution.
The resignation takes effect from August 14, 2023, marking a pivotal moment in Pakistan’s political landscape. The departure of Kakar, known for his unwavering dedication to principles, underscores the complex interplay between political roles and responsibilities.