Army Chief optimistic about future of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir has expressed opti­mism about future of Pakistan and warned against spreading despair among the masses, and asked to give hope to people instead.

The Army Chief was talking informally to media persons at the Presi­dent House here on Monday after the oath-taking of caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

"We are very optimistic about the future of Paki­stan,” the Army Chief told the media when asked how he sees the future of Pakistan.

Gen Syed Asim Munir said that he was looking at Pakistan as a moving forward, successful and de­veloped and progressing country.

“There is a lot of potential in Pakistan. God has given our country everything,” the Army Chief commented. He said there is hope for the best, and added that everything will be good, as Pakistan was moving forward in a very positive and right direction. “Pakistan is rich with resources, and I assure you there is no danger to the country,” the Army Chief remarked.