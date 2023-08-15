Asad Zaman earns double crown in PTLA Punjab Jr Tennis C’ship

LAHORE-Asad Zaman, representing Ali Embroidery Mills, exhibited a stellar performance as he clinched a remarkable double crown at the 1st Parents Tennis Lovers Association (PTLA) Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2023, held at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy, Nishtar on Monday.

Asad Zaman’s exceptional display of talent and determination led to victories in both the boys’ U-18 and U-16 categories. In an intense showdown at the boys’ U-18 final, Asad demonstrated his prowess on the court, defeating Ahtesham Humayun with a commanding score of 8-4. Asad’s victory streak continued in the boys’ U-16 final, where he triumphed over Abdullah Pirzada with an impressive score of 8-0, securing his well-deserved double title.

After achieving this remarkable feat, Asad Zaman expressed his gratitude towards his sponsor, Ali Embroidery Mills CEO Tariq Zaman. He acknowledged the significant role Tariq Zaman played in his journey by providing generous support that continuously enhances his skills and game. Zaman also credited his recent training tour to Turkey, where he was accompanied by his mentor and coach Rashid Malik. This experience contributed significantly to his growth as a player, resulting in an elevated level of performance. Asad is now setting his sights on representing his nation in ATF and ITF events, powered by the unwavering support of Ali Embroidery Mills.

The championship also showcased the remarkable talents of Abdur Rehman and Hajra Suhail, both securing a triumphant hat-trick of titles. In a gripping finale, Abdur Rehman dominated the boys/girls U-14 category, defeating Bismel Zia 6-0. Further demonstrating his prowess, Rehman teamed up with Hajra Suhail to clinch the boys/girls U-14 doubles title, overcoming Aalay Hussain and Abdullah Sajjad Wahla 6-1.

Hajra Suhail continued her winning streak by emerging victorious in the boys/girls U-12 final, defeating M Ibraheem Hussain Gill 6-0. The dynamic duo of Abdur Rehman and Hajra Suhail secured the boys/girls U-12 doubles title as well, triumphing over Ibrahim Gill and Bismel Zia with a score of 4-1, cementing their hat-trick of titles. In the boys/girls U-10 final, Muaz Shahbazdefeated Salman Ahmad Pirzada 6-3.

The culmination of the championship was graced by the presence of PTLA Chairman Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), who took on the role of chief guest. Malik, along with esteemed personalities including Col (R) Asif Dar, Naseem Ahmed, Mehboob Khan, Sajid Bukhari, Azam Bhatti, Shabbir Gill, Dr Arif, and other committee members, distributed prizes among the winners and runners-up and also cut the cake to celebrate the 76th Independence Day. Rashid Malik thanked Sports Secretary Shahid Zaman for conducting this event at state-of-the-art SBP Tennis Academy.