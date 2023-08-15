Tuesday, August 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Balochistan yet to decide interim chief minister's name

Balochistan yet to decide interim chief minister's name
Web Desk
12:50 PM | August 15, 2023
National

The meeting between the Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo and the Balochistan Assembly opposition leader, Malik Sikander Khan for the nomination of the caretaker chief minister (CM) remained inconclusive on Tuesday.

Names of the candidates for the caretaker CM could not be exchanged and today is the last day to decide the name for this slot.

Sources said, Khan met with Bizenjo in Islamabad on Monday night to have a consultation on the name of caretaker CM after dissolution of the Balochistan Assembly. Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and other leaders of Balochistan Awami Party were also present in the meeting.

They said Khan had the name of former MNA Engineer Mir Usman Badini for this slot but both sides could not exchange the names as the government did not agree on the name of the caretaker CM. The meeting ended without any breakthrough, sources said.

Opposition leader said that a meeting with the Chief Minister was expected today (Tuesday), hoping a name for the slot would be finalized.

PPP leader stresses national progress, unity

On the other hand, the consultative meeting of BAP leaders continued till late on Monday night.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1692073268.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023