Balochistan yet to decide interim chief minister's name

The meeting between the Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo and the Balochistan Assembly opposition leader, Malik Sikander Khan for the nomination of the caretaker chief minister (CM) remained inconclusive on Tuesday.

Names of the candidates for the caretaker CM could not be exchanged and today is the last day to decide the name for this slot.

Sources said, Khan met with Bizenjo in Islamabad on Monday night to have a consultation on the name of caretaker CM after dissolution of the Balochistan Assembly. Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and other leaders of Balochistan Awami Party were also present in the meeting.

They said Khan had the name of former MNA Engineer Mir Usman Badini for this slot but both sides could not exchange the names as the government did not agree on the name of the caretaker CM. The meeting ended without any breakthrough, sources said.

Opposition leader said that a meeting with the Chief Minister was expected today (Tuesday), hoping a name for the slot would be finalized.

On the other hand, the consultative meeting of BAP leaders continued till late on Monday night.