Businessmen to fully support govt for putting economy on path of sustainable growth

ISLAMABAD-The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Monday reiterated that the business community would fully support the government in its endeavors to put the economy on the path of sustainable growth.

The FPCCI has stressed for elimination of extremism and terrorism to make Pakistan an attractive destination for investors. It noted that Pakistan is endowed with a lot of natural resources and the government should cooperate with the private sector in exploiting them in order to transform the country into a rising economy. The 76th Independence Day was celebrated on Monday with traditional and patriotic zeal and zest. To mark Independence Day, special functions, flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremonies were organized by FPCCI Capital Office Islamabad.

The Chairman of the Coordination Capital Office Mirza Abdul Rehman hoisted the national flag in the building of the FPCCI Capital House. Sabohi Hussain, SVP RWCCI, Almas Akhtar, GB Member FPCCI, Ms Foiza Tabasm, Ayesha Javeid, Amara Amjed, Arifa Asghar, Noreen Tariq, Munteha Sahrukh, and others cut a cake to celebrate the 76th Independence Day. The participants offered prayers for the integrity, solidarity, and peace of the country. They especially condemned the Indian atrocities against the innocent people in India’s Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

On the occasion, Mirza Abdul Rehman further said that we as a nation should promote Made in Pakistan. He further said that promoting ease of doing business and creating a conducive environment are the key requirements to steer the economy out of current challenges. He said that Pakistan has faced many ups and downs during the last 76 years and we have to work on the principles of unity, faith, and discipline advocated by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali to make Pakistan a strong economy of the region.

Chairman Coordination FPCCI Capital Office Mirza Abdul Rehman congratulated the entire nation and said that the 14th of August is a day to reaffirm our commitment to our country and play our individual and collective role for its progress and prosperity as per the vision of our forefathers. He assured on the occasion that the FPCCI will continue to raise issues of small traders in assemblies, relevant government departments, and forums for their amicable resolution.

The participants offered prayers for peace, prosperity, and development of the country. “We, as a nation, owe our independence to the struggle and sacrifices of our forefathers and it is an occasion to pay tribute to those sacrifices,” the participants said. They further said that 14 August also reminded us of the sacrifices of those sons of the soil who laid their lives while defending the territorial and ideological frontiers of our country. “Today we, as a nation, also show full solidarity with the oppressed people of illegally occupied Kashmir and reiterate our resolve to continue our moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris in their struggle for independence”, the speakers remarked.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), in collaboration with Pakistan Cultural Forum, organized a Jashan-e-Azadi Mushaira to celebrate the country’s 76th Independence Day. Prominent poets including Iftikhar Arif, Professor Jalil Ali, Ali Akbar Abbas, Naseem Sahar, Hasan Abbas Raza, Mehboob Zafar, Qayyum Tahir, Tariq Naeem, Wafa Chishti, Salman Basit, Rana Saeed Doshi, Dr. Junaid Azhar, Darshehwar Tauseef, Shazia Akbar, Abbas Hashmi and Shahbaz Chauhan participated. IG Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan was the chief guest of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, IG Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal had dreamed of a separate country for the Muslims of the subcontinent where they would have the freedom to live according to their religion and his dream was realized by the Founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said that the founders of Pakistan had envisioned an independent country where the basic needs of life of people are easily met and they live a peaceful life. He stressed that every member of society should play a role to translate their vision into a reality.

Distinguished poet Iftikhar Arif said that Independence Day reminds us to work hard to make Pakistan a prosperous country. He said that while Pakistan has made unprecedented progress in many fields, still 40 percent of the population in Pakistan is living in poverty while 20 million children are out of school. He said that such issues have to be addressed to reap the full benefits of independence.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry congratulated the nation on celebrating the 76th Independence Day. He said that the true meaning of life is incomplete without the great blessing of freedom. He said that Pakistan is the result of the great sacrifices of our forefathers and we all have to work together to make this country the great nation of the world. He urged all the political parties to agree on a Charter of Economy to set a right direction for the country and to promote business and investment in Pakistan by making long-term economic policies.

Chairman Pakistan Cultural Forum and Secretary General of UBG Zafar Bakhtawari paid tributes to the founders of Pakistan who made great sacrifices to get a free homeland for us. He said that today we pledge to make Pakistan a great country in the world by following the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said that on Independence Day, we should also remember our Kashmiri brothers who have been fighting for freedom for many decades. On this occasion, poets presented blood-warming poems regarding Independence Day and received applause from the audience.