CM launches urban-style cleaning initiative for villages

LAHORE - Marking a significant gesture on Independence Day, the Caretaker Punjab govern­ment extended a substantial gift to rural communities by initiating a comprehensive urban-style cleaning initia­tive across Punjab’s villages. Caretaker Punjab Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naqvi officially kickstarted the program titled “Ab Gaon Chamkenge” (Now the Village Will Shine) from Qila Sharif village in Sharqpur. During his ad­dress at the Qila Sharif cer­emony, the chief minister highlighted that this pio­neering program was set to revolutionize village life in Punjab. “For the first time in the province’s history, vil­lages will receive cleaning personnel and facilities akin to those in cities. Additional­ly, urban-like amenities, in­cluding computerized birth, death, and marriage certifi­cates, will be accessible to villagers. The program fur­ther includes the provision of modern machinery at the Union Council level for en­hancing village sanitation”, the CM explained.