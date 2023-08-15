CM launches urban-style cleaning initiative for villages

LAHORE - Marking a significant gesture on Independence Day, the Caretaker Punjab government extended a substantial gift to rural communities by initiating a comprehensive urban-style cleaning initiative across Punjab’s villages. Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi officially kickstarted the program titled “Ab Gaon Chamkenge” (Now the Village Will Shine) from Qila Sharif village in Sharqpur. During his address at the Qila Sharif ceremony, the chief minister highlighted that this pioneering program was set to revolutionize village life in Punjab. “For the first time in the province’s history, villages will receive cleaning personnel and facilities akin to those in cities. Additionally, urban-like amenities, including computerized birth, death, and marriage certificates, will be accessible to villagers. The program further includes the provision of modern machinery at the Union Council level for enhancing village sanitation”, the CM explained.